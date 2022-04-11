Advertisement

Children’s Listening Place gets $3 thousand check from Dupont

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Children’s Listening Place is getting some help through one of its closest partnerships.

The non-profit is receiving a $3 thousand check from Dupont-Washington Works.

The Children’s Listening Place says that it is thankful for this check. As it is looking to continue to build its facility.

Especially with the recent expansion to Calhoun County.

“Well, this means everything to us. This is the second time they’ve come through for us. The first time we upgraded everything in this center, all the toys you see around are thanks to Dupont. The storage that you see in the back, the heavy-duty storage shelves are thanks to Dupont. And we’re going to use this money to make us even better this time,” says executive director, Greg Collins.

The organization says that it is appreciative of the partnership that it has with Dupont.

“It always makes me proud that we’re able to help the community out the way we do. And the services that the Listening Place provides, it’s indescribable the service they provide to children and the hope that they give,” says Dupont-Washington Works plant manager, John Kovaleski.

Backpacks and hygiene products
Backpacks and hygiene products(Children's Listening Place)

The Children’s Listening Place also is getting backpacks from Dupont along with hygiene products donated from the Fairlawn Baptist Church mission group.

