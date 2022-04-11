County Commission April 11 - Raising Awareness and Support for Non-Profit Organizations

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Residence Director, Missi Stanley, stood before county commission today in an attempt to raise awareness and support for non-profit organizations.

She spoke about the struggles the Colonial House Independent Living has seen as a business since the pandemic.

“A lot of people are in fear of COVID still and it makes it hard for not only us but assisted living businesses as well,” said Stanley.

She offered suggestions on how non-profit organization’s can see this support.

“We think it’s a wonderful idea for something in Parkersburg to offer some type of support for any non-profits not just us. So just a place we can meet, exchange ideas, get support. In being non-profits you’re always challenged with budget. Maybe we could share ideas and share supplies if we have a big community event,” said Stanley.

The Colonial House will be hosting a lunch for 10 Vienna seniors on the 21st of this month.

You can visit their website at https://www.colonialhouseseniorliving.com/ for any questions about the business.

