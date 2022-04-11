Advertisement

Kayla Stewart signs with University of Mount Union

By Evan Lasek
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Kayla Stewart, a senior from Marietta high school has officially signed with the University of Mount Union to continue her swimming career at the next level.

After a successful tenure as a Marietta Tiger, she will now head to the Purple Raiders to continue her dominance in the pool.

While competing for the Purple Raiders, Kayla will also be studying Biology with hopes to become a Physicians Assistant.

