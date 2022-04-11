Mattel releases first-ever carbon neutral toys, including a Matchbox Tesla

(Gray News) – Mattel is taking its first step towards its goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials in all its products and packaging by 2030.

In a release, the company says it has released its first set of carbon neutral toys.

These toys include the MEGA BLOKS Green Town, which the company says is the first-ever toy line available at mass retail to be certified CarbonNeutral.

Four new MEGA BLOKS Green Town building sets are being released this month.

Mattel said it’s releasing some carbon neutral toys as part of its Matchbox line as well as part of its Driving Toward a Better Future product roadmap. The first in this line of toys is the Tesla Roadster, the company’s first carbon neutral die-cast vehicle made from 99% recycled materials.

To help make this move, the brand bought carbon offsets from Canada’s Darkwood Forests Conservation Project.

Carbon offsets allow companies to take steps, like protecting a forest, so that carbon emissions are offset.

Some climate experts are criticizing this action saying fossil fuels are still being used in the creation of toys.

