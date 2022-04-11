Obituary: Boggs, Gary Lee

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Gary Lee Boggs, 65, passed peacefully at his home in Marietta, OH, on Saturday April 9, 2022. He was born on December 29, 1956 in Parkersburg to the late Basil and Clarice (McKown) Boggs.

Gary was a graduate of Warren High School class of 1975. He attended classes at Hocking Valley Tech before serving as a truck driver, most recently for Iddings Trucking. Farming was Gary’s passion and before retiring, he owned and operated his own business, Old Towne Emporium in Belpre, OH.

When he wasn’t on the tractor, Gary found great joy in spending time with his grandkids, collecting all things John Deere, serving youth in FFA, teaching archery at Camp Hervida, leading committees with Ohio Horsemen’s Council, and was active with Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. Gary never met a stranger and never hesitated to lend a hand to a person in need.

On March 28, 2008 he married Kathleen McCain Finley, who survives with his daughters Cara (Jamie) Love, Erin Boggs, Amanda (Steven) Herron, and Melissa (Robert) Hibbard, along with grandchildren Emily Floyd, Kylie and Allison Love, Alex and Reed Ware, Steven and Jordan Herron, Allie (Richard) Watson, Joey and Bobby Hibbard and great-grandchildren Corey Floyd, Josey Smith, Haylen Putnam and Avery Watson. In addition, he leaves behind his brothers Larry (Nyla) Boggs and Steven (Brenda) Boggs, mother-in-law Hester McCain, aunt Catherine Boggs, and former spouse, Taina (Bill) King, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends who loved him

dearly.

Funeral services will be held on Friday April 15 at 10:30am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, with a graveside service to follow at Bartlett Cemetery, followed by a celebration of love luncheon at Holland Acres. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Gary’s name to Fearing Township Volunteer Fire Department and/or Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.