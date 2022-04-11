Advertisement

Obituary: Boggs, Gary Lee

Gary Lee Boggs Obit
Gary Lee Boggs Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Gary Lee Boggs, 65, passed peacefully at his home in Marietta, OH, on Saturday April 9, 2022.  He was born on December 29, 1956 in Parkersburg to the late Basil and Clarice (McKown) Boggs.

Gary was a graduate of Warren High School class of 1975. He attended classes at Hocking Valley Tech before serving as a truck driver, most recently for Iddings Trucking. Farming was Gary’s passion and before retiring, he owned and operated his own business, Old Towne Emporium in Belpre, OH.

When he wasn’t on the tractor, Gary found great joy in spending time with his grandkids, collecting all things John Deere, serving youth in FFA, teaching archery at Camp Hervida, leading committees with Ohio Horsemen’s Council, and was active with Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. Gary never met a stranger and never hesitated to lend a hand to a person in need.

On March 28, 2008 he married Kathleen McCain Finley, who survives with his daughters Cara (Jamie) Love, Erin Boggs, Amanda (Steven) Herron, and Melissa (Robert) Hibbard, along with grandchildren Emily Floyd, Kylie and Allison Love, Alex and Reed Ware, Steven and Jordan Herron, Allie (Richard) Watson, Joey and Bobby Hibbard and great-grandchildren Corey Floyd, Josey Smith, Haylen Putnam and Avery Watson. In addition, he leaves behind his brothers Larry (Nyla) Boggs and Steven (Brenda) Boggs, mother-in-law Hester McCain, aunt Catherine Boggs, and former spouse, Taina (Bill) King, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends who loved him

dearly.

Funeral services will be held on Friday April 15 at 10:30am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, with a graveside service to follow at Bartlett Cemetery, followed by a celebration of love luncheon at Holland Acres. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Gary’s name to Fearing Township Volunteer Fire Department and/or Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicle crash on Route 2 causes 7 injuries
Two vehicle crash on Route 2 leave seven injured
Man found dead inside vehicle on Route 50
UPDATE: Police identify dead body found inside vehicle on Route 50
A three-year-old child has died after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.
Three-year-old boy killed after accidental shooting
William Goff's preliminary hearing was postponed in court Friday so he could get connected with...
Local man is accused of starving his dog to death
Two car crash on Staunton Turnpike
Two car crash leads to three people taken to hospital

Latest News

Corey Enos Singer Obit
Obituary: Singer, Corey Enos
Robert Allen “Bob” Bosley Obit
Obituary: Bosley, Robert Allen “Bob”
Charles “Mike” Vaughan Jr. Obit
Obituary: Vaughan Jr., Charles “Mike”
Garry L. Silvus Obit
Obituary: Silvus, Garry L.