Obituary: Cheuvront, Garland “Jay”

Garland “Jay” Cheuvront Obit
Garland “Jay” Cheuvront Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Garland “Jay” Cheuvront, 79, of Parkersburg went to be with the Lord on April 10th, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, WV.

He was a son of Garland and Beatrice Lockhart Cheuvront of Parkersburg.

He was employed at O’Ames Plant 1 for 39 years. He was a member of the Camden Avenue Church of Christ. He loved to sharpen knives and work on cars. He also loved to go to car shows with his grandson, Cody Young and show his 1957 Rambler Rebel, and watch his granddaughter, Rochel Young, cheer while at Blennerhassett Middle School and show her animals at the Fair. He loved to take his lunch to the City Park and enjoy his friends at the “Gazebo Club.”

He is survived by his wife, Nina Porter Cheuvront of 55 years; his daughter, Amy (Eric) Young of Belleville; grandson, Cody (Tori) Young of Parkersburg; granddaughter, Rochel Young of Belleville; granddaughters, Linda and Ashley Davis of Parkersburg; great-grandchildren, Malachi, Mya and Huxley of Parkersburg; brother, Don (Becky) Cheuvront; sisters, Delores (Chuck) Sims and Margaret Brown; brother-in-law, Ed (Lois) Porter and brother-in-law, Bill Porter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth and David Cheuvront; in-laws, Eddy and Daisy Porter; foster daughter, Bobbie Davis; brother-in-law, Glen Brown and sister-in-law, Betty Porter.

He had a heart of gold and was a hard working generous person. He will be deeply missed by family and friends.

Funeral service will be 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the Camden Avenue Church of Christ, 2900 Camden Ave. Parkersburg, WV. with Mark Tonkery officiating. Viewing will be at the church from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Evergreen South Cemetery.

