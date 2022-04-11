Obituary: Dutcher, Roger Michael

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Roger Michael Dutcher, 75, died at home on April 1, 2022.

“Dutch” served for 30 years on the Marietta Police Department and retired as Captain in 2000. He was awarded a Police Purple Heart in 1990 for a gunshot wound received while executing an arrest warrant.

Roger was a master storyteller with an exceptional sense of humor. He always had a positive attitude, a great joke, and he was a fun-loving prankster. He died on April Fools’ Day.

He always stayed busy and loved cooking and tinkering in his basement. He also loved hunting and fishing, especially—during his retirement years—with his grandson, Dylan.

Roger was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Burkhart, and his aunt and uncle, Sissy and Robert Burkhart. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Nellie; three children, Michael, Jeffrey, and Kristin; and seven grandchildren, Caitlin, Dylan, Cassidy, Alec, Hunter, Connor, and Journee.

A celebration of Roger’s life will take place later this summer.

A celebration of Roger's life will take place later this summer.

