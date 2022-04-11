Obituary: Lambert, Gunner Ashton

VINTON, Ohio (WTAP) - Gunner Ashton Lambert, 2, of Vinton, OH, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022.

He was born May 28, 2019 in Parkersburg, a son of Stephanie Broadwater and Daniel Lambert of Vinton, OH.

Gunner loved playing with his dog Teddy. He was always on the run, enjoyed chasing the chickens and liked being around water. Gunner never knew a stranger.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by half-sister, Jaslyn Broadwater-Layne of Williamstown; half-brother, Connor Lambert of New Haven, WV; maternal grandparents, Mark and Patty Broadwater of Williamstown and Lori and Mike Dotson of Vienna; paternal grandparents, Sheryl and Dannie Lambert of Vinton, OH; maternal great-grandparents, Ash and Carolyn Broadwater of Vienna and Nancy Clifft of Belpre, OH; aunts, Bridgett and Rodney Pearce of Vinton, OH, Danielle Caldwell of Vinton, OH and Melinda and Tim Nicholson of Jackson, OH; and several other aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal great-grandparents, Margaret and Chester Johnson; paternal great-grandfather, Robert Lambert; paternal great-grandmother, Linda Hysell; and his uncle, Chris Dickel.

A private service will be held for the family at a later date. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the family of Gunner Lambert.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: The Ronald McDonald House 711 E. Livingston Ave. Columbus, OH 43205.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

