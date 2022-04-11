Obituary: Lyons, Derek

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Derek Lyons, of Washington, West Virginia, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at his residence.

Derek was born September 28, 1949, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, the son of the late Robert J. and Joan N. Lyons.

He retired after 36 years from G.E. Derek loved playing sports. Baseball was his favorite. He coached intermediate baseball for 17 years. Derek had a great love for golf, and enjoyed golfing with his buddies, Ron, Norm, Joe, and Jeff every chance he had. Derek loved taking Patty on day trips, as well as day trips with his friends, mostly to the Amish Country.

Derek loved the Lord. He attended Lubeck United Methodist Church, where he played drums for the praise band. Derek served on many church committees, and enjoyed being a greeter and usher for the church.

Derek’s love for his sons was immeasurable. He loved taking the boys to the beach. Together, they built many structures around the home. He enjoyed teaching them about cars, especially GTOs, mowers, and HVAC, and was always preparing them for future needs.

He was amazing around the house after retirement, as he enjoyed doing many household chores. Derek also felt a great responsibility to feeding the homeless, and would participate when the church had their day to prepare and feed those less fortunate.

Derek is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patricia E. (Weidlich) Lyons; his sons, Brett Lyons (Warren Shields) and Neil Lyons; sister, Gypsy (David) Wright; and sister-in-law, Peach Lyons.

In addition to his parents, Derek was preceded in death by his brother, Greg Lyons.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and one hour prior to the start of service on Thursday at 12 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, with burial to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

