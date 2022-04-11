Advertisement

Obituary: Quick, Ellen Louise

By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ellen Louise Quick, 75 of Parkersburg, passed away April 10, 2022 at her residence.  She was born November 28, 1948 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late DeLisle C. and Georgia G. Houser Martin.

Mrs. Quick was a homemaker and a graduate of Parkersburg High.  She was a wonderful cook who enjoyed travelling, especially beach trips with her daughters and extended family.

Surviving are three daughters:  Christina Fink (Patrick) of Parkersburg, Kimberly Smith (Bryan) of Fuquay-Varina, NC and Amber Pomeroy (Sarah) of Angier, NC and brother Gary Martin (Karen) of Sarasota, FL.

Ellen also leaves behind six grandchildren:  Garrett and Cassandra Fink, Justin and Wesley Smith and Matthew and Andrew Pomeroy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Thomas M. Quick in 2006, brother Larry Martin, sister Donna Martin and her best pal Snuggles.

Funeral services will be Thursday 11AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastors Mark Watkins and Dave Cumpston officiating.  Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.  Visitation will be Wednesday 6-8PM and one hour prior to services.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice, nurses Jennifer, Lindsay and Kammie and close friends Dawn Johnson and Martha Busch for the compassion and care shown to Mrs. Quick in her final days.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

