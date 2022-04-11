Obituary: Robertson, Olen John

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Olen John Robertson, 76, of Mineral Wells, W.Va. passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022 at home surrounded by loved ones.

John was born May 18, 1945 in Weston, W.Va., a son of the late Olen George and Frances May Depoy Robertson.

John retired from the Bureau of Public Debt and attended New Hope Baptist Church. He was a lifelong chocolate enthusiast.

He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Tricia Bawn (Mike) of Mesa, Arizona; a son, Austin Kidder (Tiffany) of Parkersburg; five grandchildren, Isabel and Tyler Bawn, William and Misty Mitchell and Erica Kidder: thirteen great-grandchildren; a sister, Roberta Atkins; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a son, Eric Kidder; half-brothers and half-sisters.

A Celebration of Life service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at the Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home, 521 – 5th Street, Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of services Wednesday. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Condolences may be shared online at vaughankimes.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.