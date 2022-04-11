Obituary: Silvus, Garry L.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Garry L. Silvus, 76, of Marietta, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022. He was born on March 31, 1945, to the late William C. and Eunice C. Welch Silvus.

Garry was a graduate of Fort Frye High School and had served in the Ohio National Guard. He worked for almost 50 years at Globe Metallurgical before retiring. Garry loved and defended his family. He was a restrained and private person but would have spontaneous moments of dancing or say something to make you laugh or take notice. He was a great handyman, woodworker, and builder. Despite being reluctant to the idea, he fell in love with the family cats and often referred to them as “the kids.” Garry loved food and fishing. So, remember him by eating a cookie or casting a line!

In February 1966, he married Gladys Ann Combs who preceded him in death on October 13, 2003. Garry is survived by his daughter, Melanie S. Silvus, brothers Francis (Janet) Silvus and Sandy (Jenny) Silvus, sisters Sandra (Harry) Allen and Sheila (Dan) Chesanow and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, wife, and brother Larry Silvus, he was preceded in death by his daughter Jennifer Silvus in 1972.

According to his wishes, he will be cremated and no services will be held at this time. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

