Obituary: Singer, Corey Enos

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Corey Enos Singer, 43, of Marietta, passed away on April 7, 2022. The son of Enos and Patricia Singer, Corey was born on January 8, 1979, in Steubenville, Ohio. Raised in Marietta, he graduated from Marietta High School in 1997.

An avid fisherman and sneaker collector, he also enjoyed playing softball and staying active. He was a loyal fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns. Corey cherished family outings and spending time with his family and friends. He loved his children immensely and was an extremely proud father.

He is survived by his devoted and loving mother, Patricia Singer; caring partner, Ashley Barcelli; two sisters, Misty (Thomas) Mahefkey and Mischa Singer (Roger Smith); five children, Taye, Macy, Kyree, Deion, and Miles Singer. One granddaughter, Jaiden Singer; two nieces and three nephews as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Enos L. Singer, his grandparents Kenneth and Virginia Singer and Robert and Ila Burke and two aunts Marilyn Thurman and Wilma “Tina” Burke.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 14, 2022, 5-7 PM and Friday, April 15, 2022, 10-11 AM at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, April 15, 2022, at the funeral home. Corey will be laid to rest in Stafford Cemetery. Graveside service to be held at the cemetery.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Corey's family

