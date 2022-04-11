Obituary: Vaughan Jr., Charles “Mike”

DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Charles “Mike” Vaughan, Jr., 91, of Davisville, WV passed away on April 8th, 2022 surrounded by his family.

He was the oldest son of the late Charles C. Vaughan Sr. and Bernice Vaughan McIntosh. Mike was born in Colfax, WV on August 23, 1930.

The family moved to Davisville, WV when he was three years old. He grew up on the family farm and helped his dad with his timber business. Mike was drafted into the army during the Korean War conflict and served his time at Fort Hood, Texas where he helped to train troops. After returning home he worked at the Rig & Reel, Parkersburg Steel, and then retired from GE Plastics where he worked for 25 years as a mechanic.

He is survived by three sons, David Vaughan (Susie), Joseph Vaughan (Dixie), and Mark Vaughan (Regina) all of Davisville; eight grandchildren, Mandy Yost, Josh Vaughan, CJ Vaughan, Adam Vaughan, Allison Cabrera, Tyler Vaughan, Rachel Engel, and Drew Stone; ten great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Holman; brother-in-law, Carl Harris; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Wanda Harris Vaughan; and brothers, Bill and Jim Vaughan.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, South Parkersburg, WV with Elvis Galbreath officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 PM Monday and one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg is honored to serve the Vaughan family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. lamberttatman.com.

