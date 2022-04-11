Advertisement

Parkersburg HS graphic design class doing bookmark project for Earth Day

WTAP News @ 6- PHS graphic design class bookmark project
By Mitchell Blahut
Apr. 11, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The CTE graphic design class at Parkersburg high school is doing something special for Earth Day.

The graphic design class is creating bookmarks centered around Earth Day.

The class is putting together earth-themed bookmarks. Some of which with eclectic designs and messages for anyone using them.

“Earth Day helps people to remember that this is all we have. And that we should really try and help to keep it clean and help it,” says junior, Danielle Byers.

Students in the class hope that these bookmarks will make people more mindful of how they treat the planet.

“I just think that the project that we did to make these bookmarks for these small libraries, I think it’s just a small way I think to remind people to actually recycle, to throw things away,” says junior, Jaden “Shroom” Moellendick.

The class is putting together 300 total bookmarks.

They will be distributed through the little libraries in Wood County.

