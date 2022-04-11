River City Kids Racing Series Begins Saturday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The series will consist of 12 races of ages varying from 3 to 11 years old.

President of the River City Runners and Walkers Club, Sharon Marks, spoke about how important it was to bring a healthy lifestyle into a child’s life before they get older and develop bad habits.

“It would change their lifestyle that’s what we’re trying to do. Thankfully through our sponsors the City of Parkersburg and Highmark they’ve allowed us to present this free kids series to all the kids in the area and we want to change their lifestyle so running becomes part of their life. Or exercise and it’s fun,” said Marks.

Each member of the club will receive a packet before the race that includes a running bib, a race number and a t-shirt.

If you run six of the races you will receive a plaque with your name engraved on the award. If you run seven you get a free hoodie and if you run 11 you will receive a gift certificate for On the Run and Walk for a free pair of kids running shoes.

If you are interested in signing your kid up for a race you can visit https://www.rivercityrunners.com/.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.