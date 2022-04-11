Advertisement

River City Kids Racing Series Begins Saturday

WTAP News @ 5 - River City Kids
By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The series will consist of 12 races of ages varying from 3 to 11 years old.

President of the River City Runners and Walkers Club, Sharon Marks, spoke about how important it was to bring a healthy lifestyle into a child’s life before they get older and develop bad habits.

“It would change their lifestyle that’s what we’re trying to do. Thankfully through our sponsors the City of Parkersburg and Highmark they’ve allowed us to present this free kids series to all the kids in the area and we want to change their lifestyle so running becomes part of their life. Or exercise and it’s fun,” said Marks.

Each member of the club will receive a packet before the race that includes a running bib, a race number and a t-shirt.

If you run six of the races you will receive a plaque with your name engraved on the award. If you run seven you get a free hoodie and if you run 11 you will receive a gift certificate for On the Run and Walk for a free pair of kids running shoes.

If you are interested in signing your kid up for a race you can visit https://www.rivercityrunners.com/.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicle crash on Route 2 causes 7 injuries
Two vehicle crash on Route 2 leave seven injured
Man found dead inside vehicle on Route 50
UPDATE: Police identify dead body found inside vehicle on Route 50
A three-year-old child has died after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.
Three-year-old boy killed after accidental shooting
William Goff's preliminary hearing was postponed in court Friday so he could get connected with...
Local man is accused of starving his dog to death
Two car crash on Staunton Turnpike
Two car crash leads to three people taken to hospital

Latest News

Todd Baucher honored at Ohio APME awards in Columbus.
Todd Baucher inducted into Ohio APME Hall of Fame
Children’s Listening Place gets $3 thousand check from Dupont
Children’s Listening Place gets $3 thousand check from Dupont
Parkersburg HS graphic design class doing bookmark project for Earth Day
Parkersburg HS graphic design class doing bookmark project for Earth Day
Missi Stanley, Residence Director, sits in front of county commission to raise awareness and...
County Commission April 11 - Raising Awareness and Support for Non-Profit Organizations