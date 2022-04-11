Todd Baucher inducted into Ohio APME Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - WTAP won several awards at the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Awards in Columbus on Sunday, April 3. 2022, and a special member of the team was honored.

Todd Baucher was inducted into the Ohio APME Hall of Fame. Todd retired from WTAP at the end of 2021. Todd was with the station for more than 41 years. In his speech, Todd thanked his parents for all they did so that he and his siblings could pursue their dreams.

Todd’s sister, Polly, came all the way from Dallas, Texas to celebrate his big achievement. Todd also added some humor to his acceptance speech.

“If only Joe Burrow had gotten a little more protection from the Bengals offensive lineman this past year, this might be the second biggest thing that has happened to me in 2022,” he said.

Todd got another honor and won second place for Best Coverage of a Scheduled Event for his coverage of the James T. Hendershot murder trial.

Also at the banquet, Kaitlin Streator won second place for Best Reporter. Phyllis Smith won second place for Best Anchor and second place for Best Producer.

WTAP’s General Manager Ken Long and his wife, Michelle, also were there.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.