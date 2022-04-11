Advertisement

Todd Baucher inducted into Ohio APME Hall of Fame

WTAP News @ 11
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - WTAP won several awards at the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Awards in Columbus on Sunday, April 3. 2022, and a special member of the team was honored.

Todd Baucher was inducted into the Ohio APME Hall of Fame. Todd retired from WTAP at the end of 2021. Todd was with the station for more than 41 years. In his speech, Todd thanked his parents for all they did so that he and his siblings could pursue their dreams.

Todd’s sister, Polly, came all the way from Dallas, Texas to celebrate his big achievement. Todd also added some humor to his acceptance speech.

“If only Joe Burrow had gotten a little more protection from the Bengals offensive lineman this past year, this might be the second biggest thing that has happened to me in 2022,” he said.

Todd got another honor and won second place for Best Coverage of a Scheduled Event for his coverage of the James T. Hendershot murder trial.

Also at the banquet, Kaitlin Streator won second place for Best Reporter. Phyllis Smith won second place for Best Anchor and second place for Best Producer.

WTAP’s General Manager Ken Long and his wife, Michelle, also were there.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicle crash on Route 2 causes 7 injuries
Two vehicle crash on Route 2 leave seven injured
Man found dead inside vehicle on Route 50
UPDATE: Police identify dead body found inside vehicle on Route 50
A three-year-old child has died after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.
Three-year-old boy killed after accidental shooting
William Goff's preliminary hearing was postponed in court Friday so he could get connected with...
Local man is accused of starving his dog to death
Two car crash on Staunton Turnpike
Two car crash leads to three people taken to hospital

Latest News

Children’s Listening Place gets $3 thousand check from Dupont
Children’s Listening Place gets $3 thousand check from Dupont
Parkersburg HS graphic design class doing bookmark project for Earth Day
Parkersburg HS graphic design class doing bookmark project for Earth Day
River City Kids Racing Series begins this week
River City Kids Racing Series Begins Saturday
Missi Stanley, Residence Director, sits in front of county commission to raise awareness and...
County Commission April 11 - Raising Awareness and Support for Non-Profit Organizations