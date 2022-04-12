Madison Wine murder trial underway with opening statements

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Madison Wine murder trial officially began Tuesday morning as opening statements were presented by both sides at the Wood County Circuit Court in front of Judge John D. Beane and the jury.

Wine is charged with killing her adoptive parents in a 2019 house fire in Davisville.

Wine has already admitted to starting the fire and killing her adoptive parents, but the defense believes Wine should be found ‘not guilty’ because she had prior mental health defects, according to multiple psychological reports. She admitted this on a recorded statement to West Virginia state fire marshal Jason Baltic who was brought to the witness stand.

The prosecution played the statement along with wine’s 911 call she made when she reported the fire.

The prosecution claimed in their opening statement that these crimes were pre-meditated and that Wine knew what she was doing when she set the house on fire. They also told the jury to pay attention to the witnesses’ reactions, tone of voices and their body language.

The defense countered in their opening statement by walking the jury through Wine’s childhood. They presented that Wine was continuously suicidal, raised by drug abusive parents, lost her father to a drug overdose, and Wine was diagnosed with multiple mental health disorders.

Wine’s lawyer is also trying to prove that she didn’t know what she was doing and just wanted a cry for help out of her living situation with her adoptive parents.

The defense is saying that Wine tried to initially start a fire by pouring gas into a Styrofoam cup which dissolved the cup. They believe that this proves she didn’t know how to even start a fire or what she was doing.

WTAP will provide more updates from the trial as new information becomes available.

