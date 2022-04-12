Man arrested in Morgan County for alleged sex crimes involving children

MORGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force Detectives executed a search warrant at on the 400 block of East Bone Road, McConnelsville, Ohio on April 6, 2022.

Robert Maxwell was arrested on five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, and one count of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance.

These charges are a result of Maxwell allegedly uploading and sharing videos/images of child pornography with others.

During the course of this investigation detectives further discovered conversations where Maxwell was talking with another person for the purpose of him purchasing sex with a 10-year-old girl. The Task Force and the FBI will continue the investigation and additional charges will be considered in the future.

Maxwell appeared on April 11, 2022, in Morgan County Court where he pleaded not guilty and was placed under a $100,000 bond subject to 10%.

Sheriff McGrath asks that if anyone is a victim or has information/tips of child sex crimes to please contact his office at 740-962-4044 or you may submit an anonymous tip to the Human Trafficking Task Force at https://washingtoncountysheriff.org/tip-inquiry-form

