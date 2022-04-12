Advertisement

Man arrested in Morgan County for alleged sex crimes involving children

Maxwell arrested in Morgan County, Ohio.
Maxwell arrested in Morgan County, Ohio.(wtap)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force Detectives executed a search warrant at on the 400 block of East Bone Road, McConnelsville, Ohio on April 6, 2022.

Robert Maxwell was arrested on five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, and one count of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance.

These charges are a result of Maxwell allegedly uploading and sharing videos/images of child pornography with others.

During the course of this investigation detectives further discovered conversations where Maxwell was talking with another person for the purpose of him purchasing sex with a 10-year-old girl. The Task Force and the FBI will continue the investigation and additional charges will be considered in the future.

Maxwell appeared on April 11, 2022, in Morgan County Court where he pleaded not guilty and was placed under a $100,000 bond subject to 10%.

Sheriff McGrath asks that if anyone is a victim or has information/tips of child sex crimes to please contact his office at 740-962-4044 or you may submit an anonymous tip to the Human Trafficking Task Force at https://washingtoncountysheriff.org/tip-inquiry-form

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicle crash on Route 2 causes 7 injuries
Two vehicle crash on Route 2 leave seven injured
Man found dead inside vehicle on Route 50
UPDATE: Police identify dead body found inside vehicle on Route 50
A three-year-old child has died after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.
Three-year-old boy killed after accidental shooting
Corey Enos Singer Obit
Obituary: Singer, Corey Enos
William Goff's preliminary hearing was postponed in court Friday so he could get connected with...
Local man is accused of starving his dog to death

Latest News

Todd Baucher honored at Ohio APME awards in Columbus.
Todd Baucher inducted into Ohio APME Hall of Fame
Children’s Listening Place gets $3 thousand check from Dupont
Children’s Listening Place gets $3 thousand check from Dupont
Parkersburg HS graphic design class doing bookmark project for Earth Day
Parkersburg HS graphic design class doing bookmark project for Earth Day
River City Kids Racing Series begins this week
River City Kids Racing Series Begins Saturday