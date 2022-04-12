New Hope Church gives food and money to DAV Chapter 32

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The New Hope Church is giving back to veterans.

The church providing the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 32 facility with money and food for its food pantry.

Church officials say that they wanted to do something to give back to veterans.

And with the way the food pantry is low on supplies and in need of funds, the church wanted to help.

Officials with the DAV say that they are appreciative of this donation.

“They helped us out a lot on there because we got veterans that definitely need the food. So, this is really helped us fill in on this,” says DAV Chapter 32 commander, Paul DeBerry.

The New Hope Church is giving the DAV a $250 check and say that this check will be a quarterly donation throughout the year.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.