Obituary: Barrick, Pamela Anne

Pamela Anne Barrick Obit
Pamela Anne Barrick Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Pamela Anne Barrick, 68, formerly of Ashland, VA, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Camden-Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV.

Pam was born February 7, 1954, in Charleston, South Carolina. She grew up in New Martinsville, WV, and was a graduate of Magnolia High School class of 1972. Pam was a retired paralegal in the Office of the Hanover County Attorney in Hanover Virginia. She was a Christian by faith.

Pam was an avid reader, and enjoyed crafting and decorating in her spare time. She loved traveling, and going to the beach. Many will remember her unique sense of humor.

Pam was preceded in death by her father, Richard Hampton Barrick in 2000, and nephew Jason Pratt in 2016. She is survived by her mother, Rita English Barrick, of New Martinsville, WV; sister, Judith Lynn Barrick of Houston, TX; brother, David J. Barrick (Lynn) Middlebourne, WV; niece, Jaime Rogers (Stacey Tyler), of Crosby, TX; nephew, James Pratt, of Alma, WV; great nephew, Jordan Rogers and great niece Dakota Rogers, both of Crosby, Texas,

In accordance with Pam’s wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Inurnment will take place at Northview Cemetery in New Martinsville at the convenience of the family.

