Obituary: Eddy, Lucille Ann (Tanner)

By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
IVYDALE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lucille Ann (Tanner) Eddy, 80, of Ivydale, WV, formerly of Orrville, Ohio, entered into rest on April 9, 2022.

Lucy was born on June 15, 1941, a daughter of the late Jinks James and Hessie McCumbers Tanner.  In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by James E. Eddy, Sr.

She is survived by a son Bobby L. Ross (Fran), brothers, Earl J. Tanner (Nina), and Gary L. Tanner (Lorra), as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, will conduct a graveside service at Crown Hill Cemetery Chapel, Orrville, Ohio, on April 14, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Don Bolich officiating.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

