Obituary: Grahame, Janet Irene Benson

NEWPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - Janet Irene Benson Grahame, 80, of Newport, OH, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 11:11 pm at her home. She was born March 16, 1942, in Newport to Charles and Gertrude Matheny Benson who preceded her in death.

She married the love of her life, the late Henry “Tom” Grahame, Jr. on May 28, 1960. They were married for 52 years and made their home in Newport. Janet along with Tom operated Tom’s Auto Wrecking. She ran the business even after Tom’s passing and closed in 2020 on the 50th year. She enjoyed car auctions, craft shows with her sisters, baking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandsons.

She is survived by her daughter Rose Grahame, granddaughters: Patty and Chris Carpenter, Jonie and Dean Haught, Jessica and Cody Stover; 3 great grandsons, Dylan and Brady Carpenter and Jaxon Haught, her son-in-law Gary Seevers, Kevin Schneider who is just like one of her own, grandson Justin Grahame. She is also survived by 6 sisters and 1 brother: Ann and Joe Huck, Bonnie Delong, Nancy Murphy, Dearrell and Gladys Benson, Sandy and Jimmy Cooke, Christine Decker, Sue Binegar; sisters-in-law Peggy Hays and Charlotte and Rick Carpenter and many nieces, nephews and friends

She is preceded in death by Tom, her daughter Debbie who passed Oct. 8, 2020, son Mike who passed April 4, 2020, 4 sisters: Marilyn Shankland, Wilma Carpenter, Donna and Patricia Benson; 3 brothers: Charles W., Delmus and Ernest Benson.

Family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Amedysis Hospice of Marietta.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday (Apr. 16) at 2:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with Pastor David Beaver officiating. Burial will follow in Barker Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home before the service from 10 until 2. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

