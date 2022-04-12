Advertisement

Obituary: Hutson, Darlene

Darlene Hutson Obit
Darlene Hutson Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Darlene Hutson, 62, of Parkersburg, WV died Friday April 8, 2022 at CCMC Memorial Campus. 

She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late Elza and Francis (Lowther) Freeland.

She was a homemaker and member of In Time Harvest Full Gospel.

She is survived by her husband Howard E. Hutson, Sr.; six children Howard Hutson, Jr. (Jessica) of Waverly, WV, Michael Hutson (Angela) of Mineral Wells, WV, Tammy Davis (Tim) of Parkersburg, Brenda Lattea (Joe) of Parkersburg, Heather Starcher (Scott) of Elizabeth, WV, and Robert Hutson of Parkersburg; sixteen grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two brothers Gregory and Larry Freeland; two sisters Wanda Hutson and Margaret Blair; and a special sister Joyce Whealdon.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three brothers and a sister.

Services will be Wednesday 2:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.  Burial will be at Walker Cemetery.  Visitation will be Wednesday 12-2 PM.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicle crash on Route 2 causes 7 injuries
Two vehicle crash on Route 2 leave seven injured
Corey Enos Singer Obit
Obituary: Singer, Corey Enos
Gunner Ashton Lambert Obit
Obituary: Lambert, Gunner Ashton
Man found dead inside vehicle on Route 50
UPDATE: Police identify dead body found inside vehicle on Route 50
Gary Lee Boggs Obit
Obituary: Boggs, Gary Lee

Latest News

Pamela Anne Barrick Obit
Obituary: Barrick, Pamela Anne
Janet Irene Benson Grahame Obit
Obituary: Grahame, Janet Irene Benson
Betty Marie (Augustine) Rollins Obit
Obituary: Rollins, Betty Marie (Augustine)
Rebecca Sue Leep Obit
Obituary: Leep, Rebecca Sue