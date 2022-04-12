Obituary: Hutson, Darlene

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Darlene Hutson, 62, of Parkersburg, WV died Friday April 8, 2022 at CCMC Memorial Campus.

She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late Elza and Francis (Lowther) Freeland.

She was a homemaker and member of In Time Harvest Full Gospel.

She is survived by her husband Howard E. Hutson, Sr.; six children Howard Hutson, Jr. (Jessica) of Waverly, WV, Michael Hutson (Angela) of Mineral Wells, WV, Tammy Davis (Tim) of Parkersburg, Brenda Lattea (Joe) of Parkersburg, Heather Starcher (Scott) of Elizabeth, WV, and Robert Hutson of Parkersburg; sixteen grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two brothers Gregory and Larry Freeland; two sisters Wanda Hutson and Margaret Blair; and a special sister Joyce Whealdon.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three brothers and a sister.

Services will be Wednesday 2:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Burial will be at Walker Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday 12-2 PM.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.