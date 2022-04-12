Advertisement

Obituary: Plant, Robert Gray

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Robert Gray Plant Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANTSVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Robert Gray Plant, 92, of Grantsville, WV, passed away on March 31, 2022, at WV Caring Hospice Center, Elkins, WV.

He was born December 17, 1929, in Calhoun County, WV, a son of the late Rosco and Georgia Kelley Plant.

He was retired from Calhoun County School as a bus driver.

He is survived by two daughters, Pamela Suttle of Grantsville, WV, and Charlene Schoolcraft of Davisville, WV; three grandchildren, Chasity Moore of Chloe, WV, Shannon Schoolcraft of Elkins, and Stacy Byars of South Carolina; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carolyn Shaffer of Mt. Zion, WV, and Sharon Chadock of Cambridge, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by wife, Juanita Plant, one great-grandchild, three sisters, and two brothers.

No public service will be held at this time.  Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsviile, WV, has been entrusted with his final arrangements.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicle crash on Route 2 causes 7 injuries
Two vehicle crash on Route 2 leave seven injured
Corey Enos Singer Obit
Obituary: Singer, Corey Enos
Gunner Ashton Lambert Obit
Obituary: Lambert, Gunner Ashton
Man found dead inside vehicle on Route 50
UPDATE: Police identify dead body found inside vehicle on Route 50
Gary Lee Boggs Obit
Obituary: Boggs, Gary Lee

Latest News

Rebecca Sue Leep Obit
Obituary: Leep, Rebecca Sue
Lucille Ann (Tanner) Eddy Obit
Obituary: Eddy, Lucille Ann (Tanner)
Mary Amanda “Mandy” Whipkey Obit
Obituary: Whipkey, Mary Amanda “Mandy”
Garland “Jay” Cheuvront Obit
Obituary: Cheuvront, Garland “Jay”