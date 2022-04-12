Obituary: Plant, Robert Gray

GRANTSVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Robert Gray Plant, 92, of Grantsville, WV, passed away on March 31, 2022, at WV Caring Hospice Center, Elkins, WV.

He was born December 17, 1929, in Calhoun County, WV, a son of the late Rosco and Georgia Kelley Plant.

He was retired from Calhoun County School as a bus driver.

He is survived by two daughters, Pamela Suttle of Grantsville, WV, and Charlene Schoolcraft of Davisville, WV; three grandchildren, Chasity Moore of Chloe, WV, Shannon Schoolcraft of Elkins, and Stacy Byars of South Carolina; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carolyn Shaffer of Mt. Zion, WV, and Sharon Chadock of Cambridge, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by wife, Juanita Plant, one great-grandchild, three sisters, and two brothers.

No public service will be held at this time. Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsviile, WV, has been entrusted with his final arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

