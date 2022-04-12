Obituary: Whipkey, Mary Amanda “Mandy”

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mary Amanda “Mandy” Whipkey left this life on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at United Hospital Center in Clarksburg, WV. Her children and grandchildren were with her when she passed.

Mandy was born September 6, 1956, at Farmville, VA, the daughter of Dane and Harriet (Swoap) Whipkey.

Mandy was preceded in death by her father, who passed away on April 2, 2021. She is survived by her mother, sisters Charlotte Whipkey, Donna (Mike) Morningstar, M’Linda (Jeff) Whipkey, children Dana J. Clark, Joshua (Loretta Smith) Clark, and Elijah Clark, grandchildren Catlin Bates, Dylan Dean, Austin Clark, Athena Clark, Kaiden Gower and Isaac Gower.

Although she traveled the country, most of her life was spent in Gilmer County, WV, and she was living in Glenville, WV, at the time of her passing.

Mandy’s family moved to West Virginia when she was 13 years old. She attended school at Tanner, WV, Kenova, WV, and Buffalo, WV, before graduating with honors from Mountain State Christian High School in Alderson, WV in 1973. While in school Mandy participated in choir and her love of music continued her entire life.

Mandy met and married Michael “Mike” Clark in 1976. Although later divorced, they remained good friends and were very involved in each other’s lives. Most recently, they enjoyed watching movies together. Mike lives in Glenville, WV, close to their children and grandchildren.

In the early 90′s, Mandy settled down with Charlie Yates of Holt’s Run, Gilmer County. They enjoyed many adventures together, but what they treasured most was time spent with Mandy’s grandchildren. Charlie passed away in 2016.

Mandy loved music, was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, kept journals, and had the heart of a poet and artist. She was a fierce defender of those she loved dearly. She was a lifelong “rescuer” of people and animals. She was easy to talk to and a great listener. She made you feel important. She had a great laugh and the best hugs. No matter the situation, she always recovered her sense of humor. She was a wonderful cook and loved making meals for her family. She was an accomplished horseperson and was known to enjoy kayaking with her sisters. She was generous with her heart and her time.

Mandy worked in a number of different fields, including computer operator, cook, bartender, truck driver, and caretaker of friends and family, but she was best at being a friend, daughter, sister, mom and Memaw.

Per her wishes, Mandy will be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Mandy’s request would be a 2-liter of Dr. Pepper, a bag of ice, and Bugler tobacco.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, has been entrusted with the final arrangements of Mandy. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

