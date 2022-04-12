ODOT recognizes National Work Zone Awareness Week

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In 1997 an effort was launched to create public awareness for work zone safety.

Last year in Ohio alone almost 5,000 crashes happened in work zones. The Ohio State Highway Patrol issued over 6,000 citations in work zones.

The dangers of working in a work zone have increased over the years. ODOT Highway Technician, Brad Starling, says he has many stories about close calls that happened while he was on duty in a work zone.

Starling also added passionately that everyone who leaves work deserves to go back home to their family and friends.

“We’re always trying to be overly aware if that’s possible. Have eyes in the back of your head, watch out for yourself, watch out for your coworkers and make sure everybody is safe and can go home,” said Starling.

ODOT and the Ohio State Highway Patrol advise drivers to constantly be aware of what is going on while driving and always have your undivided attention to the roadways.

