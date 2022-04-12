Advertisement

Officials meet to discuss the passage of the W.Va. Military Hall of Fame

Officials meet to discuss the passage of the W.Va. Military Hall of Fame
Officials meet to discuss the passage of the W.Va. Military Hall of Fame(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Apr. 12, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia is close to having a hall of fame for veterans and military.

After the passage of the West Virginia Military Hall of Fame bill by Governor Jim Justice, officials gathered at American Legion Post 15 in Parkersburg.

State senator, Mike Azinger was there and so was state delegate, Roger Conley and National Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, James McCormick.

McCormick says that he is thankful to see this come to pass and wants to add giving hall of famers the state distinguished service medal.

“To put that medal back in its proper place and utilize it for the proper thing that it was intended for, to honor our veterans that have done extraordinary things in West Virginia. And that would be a wonderful addition to the Military Hall of Fame. So, when they go in, it’s more than a name on the list, but it’s an actual honor that they hang on their chests. And it’s a way for West Virginia to say, ‘Thank you for a job well done,’” says McCormick.

Officials also discussed the potential closure of the veteran affairs hospital in parts of the state including Clarksburg.

Officials say that they are going to do their best to keep the hospitals around for the roughly 144 thousand veterans in the state, according to
state Cabinet Secretary for Department of Veteran Affairs, Ed Diaz.

