Advertisement

Ohio prisons ramping up fight against flow of contraband

Ohio has ramped up its efforts to detect contraband in prisons, using everything from new X-ray...
Ohio has ramped up its efforts to detect contraband in prisons, using everything from new X-ray body scanners to anti-drone technology.(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio has ramped up its efforts to detect contraband in prisons, using everything from new X-ray body scanners to anti-drone technology.

The prisons agency is putting the measures in place as drugs and other illicit goods flood inside, even when visitation was curbed during the pandemic.

The scope of the contraband problem was underscored last month when a woman was arrested on suspicion of helping smuggle hundreds of sheets of drug-soaked paper into at least five Ohio prisons.

Annette Chambers-Smith is director of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

She says the anti-contraband measure is aimed at anyone who enters prisons.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicle crash on Route 2 causes 7 injuries
Two vehicle crash on Route 2 leave seven injured
Corey Enos Singer Obit
Obituary: Singer, Corey Enos
Gunner Ashton Lambert Obit
Obituary: Lambert, Gunner Ashton
Man found dead inside vehicle on Route 50
UPDATE: Police identify dead body found inside vehicle on Route 50
Gary Lee Boggs Obit
Obituary: Boggs, Gary Lee

Latest News

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection says the events are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m....
West Virginia tire collection events scheduled in April
WTAP News @ 11 - Man arrested in Morgan County
WTAP News @ 11 - Man arrested in Morgan County
Maxwell arrested
Man arrested in Morgan County for alleged sex crimes involving children
Todd Baucher honored at Ohio APME awards in Columbus.
Todd Baucher inducted into Ohio APME Hall of Fame