Parkersburg HS teacher Linda Hindman wins 2023 Wood Co. Schools Teacher of the Year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Board of Education congratulates the Teacher of the Year.

Parkersburg high school tenth grade English teacher, Linda Hindman, is the 2023 Wood Co. Schools Teacher of the year.

Hindman is chosen out of five different nominees.

The English teacher says that she is very grateful for this award that shows how much her hard work pays off.

“I love teaching and I love working with students, so it just gives some validation for how much I try and make learning and engaging for my students in my class,” says Hindman.

Hindman was also provided with a check for $250.

She says that she will be using the money for new books and supplies for her classroom.

