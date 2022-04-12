Advertisement

School resource officer saves choking student

Deputy Alan Josey quickly performed the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge a piece of candy.
By Amanda Alvarado and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A school resource officer jumped into action last week when a student began choking on a piece of candy, WBTV reports.

A video obtained by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office shows Deputy Alan Josey attending to a student at North Iredell Middle School after she showed signs of respiratory distress.

“Deputy Josey acted quickly, determined the student was choking, and performed the lifesaving Heimlich maneuver, thus dislodging a piece of candy,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Another student also attempted to help the girl before Josey arrived on the scene.

Before becoming a police officer, Josey spent eight years in the U.S. Army Reserve as a combat medic.

“Deputy Josey’s quick actions certainly abated a tragedy and allowed a young girl the opportunity to return home to her family,” the sheriff’s office said.

