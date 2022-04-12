West Virginia National Guard Medevac Receives First New HH-60M “Mike” Black Hawk Helicopter

Williamstown, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today a new helicopter was dropped off in Williamstown.

The helicopter is a HH-60M “Mike” Black Hawk Helicopter. It will be used within the United States for medevac and search and rescue missions when necessary. But overseas the helicopter will be used for medevac missions only.

“We’re super excited about it during the deployments we see the new helicopters that are there, and we didn’t have them yet so we’re very excited to have this upgrade and the increased capabilities that it provides,” said Medevac Commander, Major Ryan Wolfe.

These capabilities bring a new and updated form of transportation to the unit that has relied on older models for air transportation.

“The upgrades are in the med interior in the back which increases the medics ability to treat patients more effectively and then the Avionix in the front helps the pilot with situational awareness and new autopilot capabilities,” said Major Wolfe.

The Aviation Battalion says they will continue to prepare for any emergencies or overseas combat deployments as best as they know how.

