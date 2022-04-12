Advertisement

West Virginia tire collection events scheduled in April

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection says the events are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 23 behind the Go-Mart in the Cabin Creek community in Kanawha County, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23 at Clay County High School, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23 at the Old Oak Ridge Trucking Lot in Elkins and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 30 at the HL Wilson Trucking Lot in Moorefield.(WV DEP)
By The Associated Press
Apr. 12, 2022
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Free tire collection events are scheduled around West Virginia this month.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection says the events are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 23 behind the Go-Mart in the Cabin Creek community in Kanawha County, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23 at Clay County High School, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23 at the Old Oak Ridge Trucking Lot in Elkins and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 30 at the HL Wilson Trucking Lot in Moorefield.

Each person may dispose of up to 10 tires. The tires must be off the rims.

The department says only car and light truck tires are accepted.

