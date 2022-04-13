Advertisement

95-year-old woman takes shelter in bathtub during possible tornado

A woman put her 95-year-old grandmother in a bathtub to keep her safe from a tornado in Charleston, Arkansas Monday night. (Source: KHBS, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By Brett Rains
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, Ark. (KHBS) – A woman put her 95-year-old grandmother in a bathtub to keep her safe from a tornado in Charleston, Arkansas, Monday night.

“Well, I’m glad she did. I might have got blown away if she didn’t,” Sue Neissl said.

The bathtub and the house her late husband built more than 70 years ago kept Neissl safe.

“We have a storm cellar out behind the house, but we didn’t have time to get it,” she explained.

Neissl’s granddaughter, Carla Woods, took shelter in a closet with her 3-year-old daughter as the storms hit.

“As soon as we got in there, we heard the loud sound. It might have been a small tornado, but to us it was very scary,” Woods explained, adding her daughter pretended they were playing hide and seek.

Woods said they never heard the sirens alerting them to the tornado threat.

The Franklin County emergency manager said the sirens were not working when the tornado warning was issued.

The tornado sirens have since been repaired and are now functioning properly.

Copyright 2022 KHBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Enos Singer Obit
Obituary: Singer, Corey Enos
Opening statements presented by both sides in Madison Wine murder trial on Tuesday morning.
Madison Wine murder trial underway with opening statements
Mary Amanda “Mandy” Whipkey Obit
Obituary: Whipkey, Mary Amanda “Mandy”
Two vehicle crash on Route 2 causes 7 injuries
Two vehicle crash on Route 2 leave seven injured
Maxwell arrested
Man arrested in Morgan County for alleged sex crimes involving children

Latest News

The Ohio Supreme Court is debating whether Netflix and other streaming services should have to...
Cities ask Netflix, Hulu, stream services to pay cable fees
This photo provided by the Miami-Dade County Jail shows Odette Lysse Joassaint. Police in Miami...
Police find 2 dead kids in Miami apartment; mother arrested
Day three of the trial provides medical experts and witness testifying.
Witnesses take the stand in Madison Wine murder trial
Chris Tucker poses for a photo on the red carpet at the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios on...
Chris Tucker donates to high school choir’s Carnegie Hall performance