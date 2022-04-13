Academic Achiever of the Week: Hannah Strcula

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Hannah Strcula is a senior from Parkersburg Catholic High School with a 3.98 GPA.

She talked about what drives her to succeed in the classroom.

“I like to succeed, I want to be the best I can be and kind of show my parents I know I can get good grades and they have pushed me. So I kind of used them to help me study and they help me with anything I really need,” said Strcula.

Strcula is involved within the school community. Her biggest role is being the Student Council’s President. She spoke about why she wanted to take on this challenge.

“I just wanted to help out the school. Make sure that at least my fellow classmates have a good last senior year and that I can help the other students in school just have a fun year. I think they deserved it after everything we have gone through these past couple years,” said Strcula.

Strcula is planning to attend High Point University in the fall. She will be majoring in Biology and minoring in Legal Studies.

She shared what her favorite memory of senior year has been so far.

“Really just hanging out with my friends whether it is in school or out of school. But our girls just won the State Basketball Tournament like a month ago, I don’t play basketball, but it was really fun being in the student section and cheering them and just being there with all of my friends,” said Strcula.

Strcula hopes to potentially get into the medical field after school specifically to be a dermatologist or an anesthesiologist. She also may want to attend law school after her undergraduate education at High Point University.

