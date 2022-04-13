Chester man arrested on multiple drug charges

CHESTER, Ohio (WTAP) - According to Meigs County Sheriff, Keith O. Wood, the Major Crimes Task Force along with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Chester, Ohio area on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 2:00 p.m., authorities saw a vehicle turning onto Erwin Road in Chester where the driver was identified as Shawn Price, 47, of Chester. Price was being sought after for an indictment out of Meigs County Common Pleas Court after failing to appear for a hearing in 2020.

Price was taken into custody on the indictment and during a search of the vehicle Task Force Agents found a large amount of crystal methamphetamine, heroin, a large amount of cash, in addition to multiple firearms.

Price was transported to the Middleport Jail and is being held there on the indictment out of Meigs County Common Pleas Court.

Additional charges of Possession of Drugs, a felony of the second degree, trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the second degree, and having weapons while under disability are pending lab results from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

