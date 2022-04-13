Advertisement

Esther Starner signs with Marietta College

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Esther Starner has officially signed with Marietta College to continue her athletic and academic career.

She will be staying local for college and move right next door for her training as she will be rowing for the Pioneers next year.

Family was a big reason that Esther wanted to stay close by and she will get that opportunity while continuing to follow her athletic dream.

While competing for Marietta next year, she also plans to study secondary education.

