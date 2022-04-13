Advertisement

New Parkersburg Police Chief confirmed by Parkersburg City Council

(Springfield Police Department)
By Kirk Greenfield
Apr. 12, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -There’s a new police chief in town.

Parkersburg City Council met in regular session Tuesday evening and confirmed the appointment of the new Chief of Police.

The vote was unanimous.

Matthew Board was named to replace interim police chief Scott Elliot, who is retiring Friday, according to Mayor Tom Joyce.

Board was named Patrolman of the year for his earlier efforts, including saving a suicidal man last year.

Friends and family attended the meeting to congratulate him.

