New Parkersburg Police Chief confirmed by Parkersburg City Council

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -There’s a new police chief in town.

Parkersburg City Council met in regular session Tuesday evening and confirmed the appointment of the new Chief of Police.

The vote was unanimous.

Matthew Board was named to replace interim police chief Scott Elliot, who is retiring Friday, according to Mayor Tom Joyce.

Board was named Patrolman of the year for his earlier efforts, including saving a suicidal man last year.

Friends and family attended the meeting to congratulate him.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.