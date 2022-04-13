Obituary: Allebaugh, Birdie Lou

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Birdie Lou Allebaugh, 88, of Marietta, Ohio passed away March 16, 2022 at home Birdie was a loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched. Birdie was born on August 12, 1933 in Coal Run to Belva and Burt Miller.

She is preceded in death by her six older siblings. Birdie married the late Lester E. Allebaugh on January 15, 1950. They had two children, one daughter Julia (Terry Cramer) and one son Leslie Allebaugh, one granddaughter Cathleen D. Hockenberry-Harlow (James Harlow),one great granddaughter Alicia Hockenberry.

Birdie was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Birdie lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker, volunteer and Christian. Birdie loved traveling to new places; she also loved writing letters, her pets, feeding birds, growing flowers, gardening, puzzles, bingo and knitting. Most of all she loved her family. Birdie instilled in her children strong values that have served them well. Birdie will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. We love her to the Moon and Back.

Funeral services will be held at Fairview Heights Chapel 115 High Street, Marietta Ohio, 45750,April 18 2022 Service time 6:00pm

Thank you , Hospice team, McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral home and Fairview Church for all your help though this difficult time.

