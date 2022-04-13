Obituary: Cawley, Rose Marie

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Rose Marie Cawley, 94, formerly of Marietta, Ohio, died on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Bennington Glen Nursing Home in Marengo, Ohio. She was born on May 21, 1927 to Thomas and Gertrude Quinn.

She is survived by four children, Kevin Cawley, Rosanne Ray, Sheila Cawley and Gina Cawley (Cara Michele Nether), numerous nieces, nephews and others who she treated just like children; 10 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Cawley, whom she married on May 6, 1950; and son, Thomas Cawley.

Rose Marie worked as the secretary to the principal at St. Monica’s Catholic School in Garfield Heights, Ohio for many years while her children were growing up. She later worked as a secretary at Marietta College before retiring.

She loved baking and cooking, and gathering her extended family and friends around the table at holidays to enjoy the feasts. There was always enough food and enough room to pull up an extra chair for unexpected guests. There was usually a dish that was forgotten in the microwave until halfway through dinner, but we hardly noticed because the table was already overflowing. Her cinnamon bread was an all-time favorite, often requested by visitors.

She thoroughly enjoyed her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, whether they were truly hers or the many “adopted” ones. Reading books together, going on walks at the family cabin and hanging out on the back porch telling stories were favorite activities.

After moving to Bennington Glen in her older years, she declared herself “the candy lady” and always had bowls of treats for the many aides, nurses and visitors who stopped by her room. She always wanted to have something to give to the people who were giving so much to her – even if it was just some candy.

She will be remembered for her humor, generosity and caring spirit.

Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, with The Rev. David Gaydosik celebrating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Donations may be made in her memory to Our Lady of Mercy Building Fund.

