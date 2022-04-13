Advertisement

Obituary: Roberts, Bella Nicole

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Bella Nicole Roberts Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Bella Nicole Roberts, infant daughter of Sierra N. Roberts, passed away after from premature birth complications April 9, 2022.

Along with her mother, she is survived by her infant twin sister Stella Roberts; grandparents Bryan and Melissa Roberts; great grandparents Ralph and Phyllis Morris and Jim Williard; uncle Jacob Roberts (Ashley); aunts Lindsey Roberts and Jennifer Miller; great-uncle Buzz Kieffer; and cousins Faber, Liam, Brody, Layla, Trevor, Evan, Jase, and Jaxon.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents Larry Roberts and DiAnn Williard; aunt Isabella Roberts; and many other aunts and uncles.

Bella’s remains will be cremated, as per the family’s request, with no services at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the family to help with medical expenses.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuenralhome.com.

