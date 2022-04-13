Obituary: Schmidt, Jerry E.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jerry E. Schmidt went home to be with Jesus, April 12, 2022. He was born February 11, 1965 to parents Everett E. Schmidt and Wanda Dudley Schmidt who have gone on before him.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Heather Carpenter Schmidt, sons, Andrew and Noah, sisters, Shirley (Bob) Hoffman, Nancy Beck, Connie (Larry) Matthews, Marie (Joe) Gerken and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

All who knew Jerry loved him as he never met a stranger.

Visitation will be Friday, April 15th from 2-4 and 6-8 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, 314 Fourth Street.

Funeral will be officiated by Pastor Dan Hess at Colegate Church of God, Marietta, on Saturday (April 16) at 10:00 am with burial following at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

