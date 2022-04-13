Officials say new W.Va. mental health hotline will help people in the state

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The mountain state has a new hotline program dedicated to helping those struggling with mental health.

With the signing of senate bill 181 being signed into passage by Governor Jim Justice, there is a new hotline for those seeking help with any mental health issues.

The number is 988 and it is a part of First Choice Services.

The program will have 30 people already on standby who are trained to help in any way possible.

988 program director, Terrance Hamm calls this hotline a “game changer” for people in the mountain state.

Including with issues that had been there before the pandemic.

“Prior to the pandemic, there was some issues around access to mental health services. And so, with this, we are giving people an opportunity to find support in a more immediate way. And an opportunity where they can find support 24 hours a day, seven day a week where they don’t have mental health access. So, if they’re having any mental health crisis they don’t have to wait to get into a facility or get in with a therapist or something like that. But they have services right away,” says Hamm.

Some of the services that can be provided by the hotline will be de-escalation services, people listening on calls, giving recommendations to counseling services and more.

