Ohio Valley Speedway kicks off 64th season
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
The Ohio Valley Speedway will officially kick off their 64th season on April 15th.
Dirt track racing has been a huge part of the Mid Ohio Valley since the track first opened back in 1958.
The gates will open at 4 p.m. with the first hot laps beginning at 6:30 p.m. and these races will take around four hours to complete opening night.
