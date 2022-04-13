Advertisement

Ohio Valley Speedway kicks off 64th season

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Ohio Valley Speedway will officially kick off their 64th season on April 15th.

Dirt track racing has been a huge part of the Mid Ohio Valley since the track first opened back in 1958.

The gates will open at 4 p.m. with the first hot laps beginning at 6:30 p.m. and these races will take around four hours to complete opening night.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Enos Singer Obit
Obituary: Singer, Corey Enos
Mary Amanda “Mandy” Whipkey Obit
Obituary: Whipkey, Mary Amanda “Mandy”
Opening statements presented by both sides in Madison Wine murder trial on Tuesday morning.
Madison Wine murder trial underway with opening statements
Two vehicle crash on Route 2 causes 7 injuries
Two vehicle crash on Route 2 leave seven injured
Maxwell arrested
Man arrested in Morgan County for alleged sex crimes involving children

Latest News

Baseball, softball, and tennis scores from April 12
Scoreboard: April 12, 2022
Esther Starner (center) signs with Marietta College to continue her rowing career
Esther Starner signs with Marietta College
SAW: KAMERON BECK
Student Athlete of the Week: Kameron Beck
Kayla Stewart signs
Kayla Stewart signs with University of Mount Union