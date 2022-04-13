Ohio Valley Speedway kicks off 64th season

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Ohio Valley Speedway will officially kick off their 64th season on April 15th.

Dirt track racing has been a huge part of the Mid Ohio Valley since the track first opened back in 1958.

The gates will open at 4 p.m. with the first hot laps beginning at 6:30 p.m. and these races will take around four hours to complete opening night.

