Parkersburg fire destroys Vaughan Ave. home

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg house was engulfed in flames early Wednesday morning.

The 911 call came in at 5:05 a.m., and the fire was put out by 5:20 a.m. at the 2500 block of Vaughan Avenue.

The Parkersburg fire department was first to arrive on scene at the two-story home.

There was a single occupant inside the home who did make it out of the house without any injuries, but the owner’s two cats did die in the fire.

Parkersburg fire chief Jason Matthews said that the bulk of the fire started on the front porch before shifting inside the home. He said that there was severe smoke damage to both the exterior and interior of the home, but the house is not a total loss, yet.

Camden Clark ambulance services arrived on the scene but were not used, and the Red Cross was also on scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

