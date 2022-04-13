Advertisement

Parkersburg fire destroys Vaughan Ave. home

Wednesday morning house fire causes exterior and interior damage to Vaughan Ave. home.
WTAP News @ Noon - Vaughn Avenue Fire
By Zach Miles
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg house was engulfed in flames early Wednesday morning.

The 911 call came in at 5:05 a.m., and the fire was put out by 5:20 a.m. at the 2500 block of Vaughan Avenue.

The Parkersburg fire department was first to arrive on scene at the two-story home.

There was a single occupant inside the home who did make it out of the house without any injuries, but the owner’s two cats did die in the fire.

Parkersburg fire chief Jason Matthews said that the bulk of the fire started on the front porch before shifting inside the home. He said that there was severe smoke damage to both the exterior and interior of the home, but the house is not a total loss, yet.

Camden Clark ambulance services arrived on the scene but were not used, and the Red Cross was also on scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Enos Singer Obit
Obituary: Singer, Corey Enos
Opening statements presented by both sides in Madison Wine murder trial on Tuesday morning.
Madison Wine murder trial underway with opening statements
Mary Amanda “Mandy” Whipkey Obit
Obituary: Whipkey, Mary Amanda “Mandy”
Two vehicle crash on Route 2 causes 7 injuries
Two vehicle crash on Route 2 leave seven injured
Maxwell arrested
Man arrested in Morgan County for alleged sex crimes involving children

Latest News

The Ohio Supreme Court is debating whether Netflix and other streaming services should have to...
Cities ask Netflix, Hulu, stream services to pay cable fees
Day three of the trial provides medical experts and witness testifying.
Witnesses take the stand in Madison Wine murder trial
Former President Donald Trump is returning to Ohio to try to boost Republican candidates and...
Trump returning to Ohio for GOP rally ahead of May 3 primary
WTAP News @ 10 - Academic Achiever of the Week: Hannah Strcula
WTAP News @ 10 - Academic Achiever of the Week: Hannah Strcula