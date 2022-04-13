Advertisement

Salvation Army gets nearly $30 thousand check from Louis Thomas Subaru

WTAP News @ 5-Salvation Army gets nearly $30K from Subaru
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Louis Thomas Subaru is getting involved with its corporation’s “Share the Love” campaign. And it’s helping one of its longest standing partners in Parkersburg.

And the car dealership is providing a nearly $30 thousand check to the Parkersburg Salvation Army.

“We’re very fortunate that we have an organization that are such good stewards of what we’re able to do,” says Lou Thomas.

The non-profit says that it is appreciative of the donation and for the partnership that has gone on for the last 11 years.

“Well, it takes a community to help a community. And to be able to have this partnership with Lou Thomas Subaru, truly, we are seeing the love being shared and being able to come together because of that,” says commanding officer, Major Patrick Richmond.

The Salvation Army says that it will be using the funds for the facility.

