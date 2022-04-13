Advertisement

Spring Celebration at Parkersburg South High School a big success

WTAP News @ 10
By Andrew Noll and Phyllis Smith
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South High School Student Council hosts its inaugural Spring Celebration on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, outside the school.

It kicked off with the National Anthem by the PSHS Chamber Choir. More performances followed by the PSHS Jazz Band, Edison Band and the PSHS Madrigals.

Kiki Angelos, PSHS principal Besty Patterson and Vanessa Mackey gave the opening remarks. There was an Easter egg hunt and even the Easter Bunny stopped by to take pictures.

There were 5,000 eggs up for grabs with one golden egg in each group that won a special basket each sponsored by one of the classes at South. Snacks were even provided by the South baking class and South Parkersburg Women’s Club!

A bike raffle was also sponsored by Raber Law Offices.

As you can see from the video, there was a big turnout.

