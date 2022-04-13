Advertisement

Student Athlete of the Week: Kameron Beck

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Kameron Beck, a junior from Williamstown high school is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

A star shortstop for the Lady Jackets softball team as well as a stellar student, Kameron holds a 3.9 GPA.

Williamstown is off to a hot start this season on the softball field and Kameron is hoping that her and the rest of the Yellowjackets can continue their success as the season rolls on.

Kameron has been playing softball since she was six years old and even though she is a junior, she has begun the application process to colleges and hopes to continue her passion for playing into college.

