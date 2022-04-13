Advertisement

Trump returning to Ohio for GOP rally ahead of May 3 primary

Former President Donald Trump is returning to Ohio to try to boost Republican candidates and...
Former President Donald Trump is returning to Ohio to try to boost Republican candidates and turnout ahead of the May 3 primary.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Former President Donald Trump is returning to Ohio to try to boost Republican candidates and turnout ahead of the May 3 primary.

Trump will headline an evening rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Delaware, north of Columbus, on April 23.

He’ll certainly stump for U.S. House candidate Max Miller, his pick for the 7th Congressional District, and perhaps for U.S. Senate or governor choices he’s yet to make.

News of the rally comes as early voting figures suggest turnout in the populous Midwest battleground Trump won twice by overwhelming margins may be severely depressed this year.

