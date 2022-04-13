West Virginia unemployment rate drops to 3.7% in March

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.7% in March.

WorkForce West Virginia says total employment grew by 2,100 over the month, and the number of unemployed state residents dropped by 1,700 to 29,100.

Within the goods-producing sector, employment gains of 300 in mining and logging, and 300 in manufacturing offset a decline of 600 jobs in construction.

In addition, there were gains of 600 jobs in professional and business services, 400 in education and health services, and 400 in leisure and hospitality.

The national unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percentage point in March to 3.6%.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.